Warriors’ Draymond Green Makes History By Fouling Out In Game 3

Draymond Green made history in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but in a way he’d likely want to take back.

The Golden State Warriors’ power forward was ejected in the fourth quarter with a stat line that was short of impressive.

“Draymond Green is the first player to foul out in the NBA Finals with less than five points, less than five rebounds, less than five assists and more than 34 minutes played,” NFL Index’s Tucker Boynton tweeted following the game.

In other words, outside of constantly getting into foul trouble, he did little to impact the game. The Celtics fanbase enjoyed the performance from the longtime Warrior, who lost any favor he had in Boston with his antics in Game 2.

Green’s lackluster play aided the Celtics 116-100 win, who now have a 2-1 series lead entering Game 4 in TD Garden on Friday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.