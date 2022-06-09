Warriors’ Draymond Green Trolls CJ McCollum Over NBA Finals Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has made plenty of headlines throughout his teams NBA Finals matchup with the Boston Celtics. In fact, he’s done so even when he thinks there’s no one watching.

On the way to his postgame press conference after Golden State’s Game 3 loss in Boston, Green stopped for a chat with fellow NBA player/media member CJ McCollum. During that chat, McCollum chose to inform green that he had picked the Celtics to come out on top in the best-of-seven series, that’s when Green pounced.

“That’s fine. Those Celtics will still be ringless just like you. Respect,” Green said.

McCollum had no choice but to respect the response.

“Damn, that was a good ass comeback,” McCollum said. “But, hey, he heard it from me.”

Though the conversation was meant to be between just those two, in a quiet setting at TD Garden, Green and McCollum did allow for Yahoo Sports to publish the exchange, making for yet another opportunity for Green to read himself in the headlines.

That much doesn’t seem to be an issue for Green, a man who relishes the spotlight. Whether it be his antics in Game 2, the villainous treatment he received in Game 3, podcast episodes or a tense exchange he had in the very press conference that followed his exchange with McCollum, there’s never enough attention on Draymond Green.