Warriors Explain How They Overcame ‘Hostile’ TD Garden Environment

BOSTON — Draymond Green has been the focus of boos for Boston Celtics fans, but the Golden State Warriors were able to walk out of TD Garden with a win to tie the series 2-2.
The boos at TD Garden started early during pregame at not just Green but also toward Klay Thompson. The Boston faithful appeared to have an effect, once again, Friday night, until the Celtics collapsed in the fourth quarter.
Steph Curry was the key reason the Warriors came out with the Game 4 victory, and the three-time NBA champion was asked postgame if he planned on coming out to send a message or if Celtics fans motivated him Friday when he stepped onto the court.
“It’s both for sure,” Curry said. “A lot of it is how hostile the environment was, the fans chanting and doing all their shenanigans and all that, Boston knowing how big of a game it is for them. If they get the win, they take control of series.
“So it’s all that mixed in, and the experience of knowing how fickle momentum is in the Finals. We’ve been through it all, so try to rely on past experience to understand how important that was.”
Green’s box score numbers weren’t particularly impressive, but the Warriors forward found ways to impact the game outside of scoring with eight assists and nine rebounds. Green talked about how Golden State played the Celtics in the halfcourt.
“I thought it was a lot better, and you can see that with the numbers — you can see that with the eye test, however you want to shake it,” Green said. “I thought we played with a lot more force tonight, and the team that has won — that’s the key to this series.”
The Warriors role players (Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole) stepped up big in the second half — holding the Celtics to just four players scoring in double figures. Green explained what the mindset was for Golden State to be prepared to play a must-win game in Boston.
“Just understanding in the force that we needed to play with; the focus level that it takes to go on the road and win in a tough environment like this,” Green said. “I think our young guys have been great. They have adjusted to everything that we’ve asked of them, and it shows. What did we play, nine guys tonight? I think every guy who came in had a good impact on the game for us.
“So just telling them to stay the course. Understand that, teams like this, they come out, they punch you, just got to stay the course, continue to chip away at it for 48 minutes and if you put a solid 48 minutes together, give ourselves a chance to win.”
The Celtics will get a chance to rebound from a devastating loss Monday as the series moves back to San Francisco.