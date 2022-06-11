Warriors Explain How They Overcame ‘Hostile’ TD Garden Environment

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Draymond Green has been the focus of boos for Boston Celtics fans, but the Golden State Warriors were able to walk out of TD Garden with a win to tie the series 2-2.

The boos at TD Garden started early during pregame at not just Green but also toward Klay Thompson. The Boston faithful appeared to have an effect, once again, Friday night, until the Celtics collapsed in the fourth quarter.

Steph Curry was the key reason the Warriors came out with the Game 4 victory, and the three-time NBA champion was asked postgame if he planned on coming out to send a message or if Celtics fans motivated him Friday when he stepped onto the court.

“It’s both for sure,” Curry said. “A lot of it is how hostile the environment was, the fans chanting and doing all their shenanigans and all that, Boston knowing how big of a game it is for them. If they get the win, they take control of series.

“So it’s all that mixed in, and the experience of knowing how fickle momentum is in the Finals. We’ve been through it all, so try to rely on past experience to understand how important that was.”

Green’s box score numbers weren’t particularly impressive, but the Warriors forward found ways to impact the game outside of scoring with eight assists and nine rebounds. Green talked about how Golden State played the Celtics in the halfcourt.

“I thought it was a lot better, and you can see that with the numbers — you can see that with the eye test, however you want to shake it,” Green said. “I thought we played with a lot more force tonight, and the team that has won — that’s the key to this series.”