Warriors’ Staffers Reportedly Complain About Treatment From Celtics Fans

Let’s just say the Golden State Warriors haven’t been enjoying their time so far in Boston.

Draymond Green certainly drew the ire of Celtics fans in attendance for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at TD Garden, which both coach Steve Kerr and star Klay Thompson took exception to. The Warriors also had an issue with the rims at shootaround.

And now, Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report and the Bay Area’s KRON4 News is reporting that multiple staffers of the Warriors, who work in various roles in the organization, are complaining about the continuous heckling they have received from Celtics fans.

“I had to take off my ‘Dubs shirt Wed. morning because I kept getting cursed out,” an anonymous staffer told Dumas.

Another member of the Warriors organization told Dumas that he has seen plenty of birds during their time in Boston.

“I’ve been flipped off 17 times,” the staffer said, per Dumas.

Kerr can certainly attest to receiving the same treatment, as his arrival to Boston came with some not so friendly welcomes from Celtics fans.