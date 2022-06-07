Warriors’ Steph Curry Reflects On Celtics History Before Game 3 In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

There are few “firsts” left for Steph Curry to accomplish when it comes to the NBA Finals. In the midst of his sixth trip to basketball’s championship showcase, Curry has pretty much accomplished it all. His storied history, however, does not draw away from the fact that Game 3 will take a place in Boston, a place in which Curry places much reverence.

According to the NBA’s 3-point king, playing in Boston will hold some added meaning.

“Yes, it’s special. Historic team,” Curry said in his Tuesday media availability. “Dynasties from the ’80s, how many championships they won over the course of the years, all the different highlights you watch, it just has a different, iconic look when you see it on TV.

“Just watching Larry Legend do what he did in his entire career, looking at the Boston-L.A. series’, KG, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Rondo, getting the championship here. KG’s hilarious postgame, anything is possible, whatever.

“There’s a lot of history in this city, in this building. Should be an amazing atmosphere out there on the court tomorrow and Friday.”

Curry has averaged 23.8 points per game in 11 career games in Boston. Golden State is 6-5 in those games.

Boston will look to take a 2-1 NBA Finals series advantage on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.