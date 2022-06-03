Warriors’ Stephen Curry Makes History Vs. Celtics In NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics allowed Stephen Curry to get loose in the first quarter of their Game 1 matchup with the Golden State Warriors. That was a mistake.

Curry hit six 3-point field goals in the first quarter Thursday night, a new NBA playoff record, according to Kirk Goldsberry of ESPN. He finished the quarter with 21 points, the second most in NBA Finals history behind Isiah Thomas’ 25-point first quarter performance in 1988.

Curry now has three finals quarters with at least five 3-pointers made, every other player to ever play in the finals have combined for two.

Despite the big quarter for Curry, Boston trailed by only four points after quarter number one.