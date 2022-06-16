Warriors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 6 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

A new NBA champion could be crowned Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Warriors and the Celtics are set to meet for Game 6 of the 2022 Finals. Golden State currently leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 after Boston dropped back-to-back games for the first time in these playoffs.

The Celtics are a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 6. Should Boston win outright, Game 7 will be played Sunday at Chase Center.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Thursday’s Warriors-Celtics game:

When: Thursday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN