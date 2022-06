NESN Logo Sign In

BROOKLINE — Cameron Young earned a memory he won’t soon forget.

Young, 25, carded an incredible hole-in-one on the par-3 6th hole at The Country Club during the 2022 U.S. Open on Friday evening.

The ace also helped Young stay alive in his pursuit of the weekend. It got him from 7-over to 5-over with three holes left to play and the cut line potential hovering around 4-over.