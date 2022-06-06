Watch David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez’s Sons Play In Collegiate League

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez made for one of the most lethal hitting tandems in Major League Baseball during their time together in Boston with the Red Sox. Now, their sons are looking to make their mark together in Boston as part of the Futures League.

D’Angelo Ortiz and Manny Ramirez Jr. are playing together for the Brockton Rox of the Futures League, an independent collegiate baseball league based out of New England. On Sunday, they combined to make the difference in Brockton’s 6-5 victory over the Worcester Bravehearts.

D?Angelo Ortiz drives in Manny Ramirez Jr. and I suddenly feel very old. pic.twitter.com/yVGmsC2T9n — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 5, 2022

Ortiz in particular has gotten off to a rocking start in his debut college season, batting .364 in the first 10 games of the season. He and Ramirez Jr. are joined by Pedro Martinez Jr. in a star studded outfield for the Rox.