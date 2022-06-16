Watch Rafael Devers Take ‘Quick Nap’ After Awesome Diving Catch

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers has been a man of action for the Boston Red Sox. The slugger has gotten the job done with his bat and glove over recent weeks, serving as the catalyst for Boston’s mid-season turnaround. So who can blame the guy if he wants to take a quick nap during the game?

raffy with a quick nap ? pic.twitter.com/8GuT9gdHXr — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 16, 2022

For as cool as it would have been if Devers just plopped down in the middle of a game, the moment did come following a web-gem catch to rob Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy of extra bases.

Raffy making the hot corner look cool. pic.twitter.com/NfrHukUrIq — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2022

Devers has made a habit out of flashing the leather this season, showing great improvement as a defender. That hasn’t hindered his production on offense either, as the 25-year old has been one of the best hitters in the American League in 2022, slashing .332/.374/.617 on the season with 16 home runs and 40 runs batted in.

Devers and the Red Sox will look to keep their positive momentum going on Friday at Fenway Park when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage. You can catch all of the action live on NESN.