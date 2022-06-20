Watch Red Sox Legends Team Up For Surprise Ceremonial First Pitch

These former teammates threw out the first pitch on Monday

The Boston Red Sox had two surprise guests on hand to throw out the first pitch on Monday at Fenway Park before facing the Detroit Tigers.

It was a reunion of sorts, with two of the all-time greats in the organization’s history and former teammates in Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz coming together to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Before taking part in that activity, Ortiz gave Ramirez his Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque. Ramirez was not in attendance for the induction ceremony at the ballpark last month.

After giving Ramirez his hardware, Ortiz put on a glove and had Ramirez deliver the first pitch to him, which you can watch here. Ortiz and Ramirez then took their seats right next to the Red Sox dugout and posed for a photo.

Ortiz attended Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals as well. Ortiz was a part of a pregame ceremony honoring the career of Albert Pujols, who was playing in his second-to-last regular-season game at Fenway since he is set to retire at the end of the season.

Even with all the time that has passed since their playing days, there’s still nothing like the combination of Ramirez and Ortiz.

