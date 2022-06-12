Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Blast Go-Ahead Home Run Vs. Mariners

J.D. Martinez sure loves to play at T-Mobile Park.

The Red Sox designated hitter hit a two-run home run Saturday night to put Boston up 5-4 in the top of the fifth inning. The dinger comes a night after Martinez hit a solo shot in Friday’s game.

The homer was Martinez’ seventh of the year and traveled 391 feet with an exit velocity of 106.5 MPH, according to MLB Barrel Alert.

The Red Sox and Seattle Mariners play their second game of a three-game series Saturday, and full coverage of the game can be found on NESN.

