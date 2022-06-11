Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez End Homerless Drought Vs. Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez has experienced an extended power outage at the plate recently, but he showed signs on Friday night against the Seattle Mariners that he has his home run swing back.

Martinez, who hadn’t hit a home run since May 17, launched a changeup from Marco Gonzales over the wall in left-center at T-Mobile Park in the top of the third inning.

Check out Martinez leave no doubt about this home run as it traveled 422 feet:

For Martinez, it was his sixth home run of the season and gave the Red Sox a 2-0 lead. While Martinez hasn’t left the yard all too often this season, getting on base hasn’t been an issue with him batting .353.