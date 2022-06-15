Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Hit Monster Home Run Against Athletics

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez has found his home run stroke for the Boston Red Sox.

Martinez socked his third home run in his last four games on Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics, sending a hanging breaking ball 404-feet over the centerfield wall at Fenway Park.

The one thing about J.D., he's gonna hit. pic.twitter.com/gPUxogYI8t — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 15, 2022

Martinez is up to eight homers on the season for Boston despite going through a prolonged powerless stretch. The lack of power hasn’t mattered much for Martinez as he entered Tuesday’s contest batting .347 with a .413 on-base percentage.

