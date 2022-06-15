Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Blow Game Open With Colossal Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers is one of the very best hitters the game of baseball has to offer. That’s what allows him to do some things that few before him have done.

In the fourth inning of Tuesday’s contest against the Oakland Athletics, Devers crushed his 15th home run of the season into the centerfield bleachers behind Boston’s bullpen.

When you know, you know. pic.twitter.com/XLmYbIZ9yY — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 15, 2022

The 439-foot blast landed in a spot where many haven’t landed before. As Devers stood to watch the blast, Dennis Eckersley encouraged him to take as long as he wanted to trot the bases.

Boston’s lead was extended to 6-0 following the homer. You can watch them look to finish things off live on NESN.