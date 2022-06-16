Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Continue To Crush Baseball Vs. Athletics

NESN Logo Sign In

Another game, another home run for Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers.

Devers stayed red-hot at the plate on Wednesday night against the Athletics, belting a two-run home run into the bullpen in the second inning off Oakland starter James Kaprielian. For Devers, it was his fourth consecutive game with a homer.

There was no doubt that Devers tagged this pitch from Kaprielian, and you can check out Devers’ 387-foot round-tripper here:

Another day, another Devers dinger. pic.twitter.com/QLBQd3s8xG — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2022

Devers, who extended the Red Sox’s lead in the game to 3-0 with one swing of the bat, now has 16 home runs in a season, and by going yard in four straight games, he is in exclusive company.

Devers joined Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Jim Rice and Bobby Dalbec as the only members of the Red Sox who have hit home runs in four straight games while being no older than 25, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

And Devers still has time for another trip around the bases tonight as well.