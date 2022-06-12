Watch Robinson Canó Play First Triple-A Game In SpongeBob Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

Did you ever think that you’d see Robinson Canó play baseball in a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey? Of course you didn’t.

The 39-year-old former All-Star has found himself in the minors after a short stint with the San Diego Padres where he batted .091 in 12 games, accepting an assignment with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas. In what can only be described as fortunate timing, his first game falls on SpongeBob SquarePants night at Southwest University Park.

Things you think you?d never see:



1. Robinson Cano in El Paso

2. SpongeBob themed jerseys

3. Robinson Cano in a SpongeBob themed jersey in El Paso.



So far Cano is 1 for 2 on the day in his first game with the El Paso Chihuahuas. https://t.co/gFxVz20ulD pic.twitter.com/PcaW8CHvJK — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) June 12, 2022

Canó, who has made more than $200 million in his storied career, likely doesn’t have much reason to play in the minor leagues other than a love for the game, and a hope that he can find a way back to the big leagues. It’s an admirable idea and looks like it’s getting off to a hot start, as Canó needed just one at-bat to drive in a run.

Rocking a sweet SpongeBob jersey, Robinson Canó rips an RBI single in his first @epchihuahuas at-bat. pic.twitter.com/XG31L4sTzn — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 12, 2022

Respect to Robinson Canó, and here is to hoping the Chihuahuas break out some Squidward jerseys at some point.