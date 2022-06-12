Watch Robinson Canó Play First Triple-A Game In SpongeBob Jersey

Something you never thought you'd see

by

Did you ever think that you’d see Robinson Canó play baseball in a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey? Of course you didn’t.

The 39-year-old former All-Star has found himself in the minors after a short stint with the San Diego Padres where he batted .091 in 12 games, accepting an assignment with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas. In what can only be described as fortunate timing, his first game falls on SpongeBob SquarePants night at Southwest University Park.

Canó, who has made more than $200 million in his storied career, likely doesn’t have much reason to play in the minor leagues other than a love for the game, and a hope that he can find a way back to the big leagues. It’s an admirable idea and looks like it’s getting off to a hot start, as Canó needed just one at-bat to drive in a run.

Respect to Robinson Canó, and here is to hoping the Chihuahuas break out some Squidward jerseys at some point.

More Red Sox:

Watch Robinson Canó Play First Triple-A Game In SpongeBob Jersey
NESN 360 cta
Boston Red Sox prospect Nick Northcut
Previous Article

Unknown Red Sox Prospect Leads Minor Leagues In Home Runs
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez
Next Article

Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Blast Go-Ahead Home Run Vs. Mariners

Picked For You

Related