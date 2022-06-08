Watch Warriors Hilariously Fumble Around With Massachusetts Town Names

The Warriors failed their Massachusetts geography test miserably

by

The Golden State Warriors will head to Boston for Game 3 of the NBA Finals to face the Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday.

In preparation, the team decided to take a Massachusetts geography lesson, and it did not go well.

The video featured Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga, and Juan Toscano-Anderson, who gave their best effort attempting to pronounce some of the toughest town names in Massachusetts on Monday.

The players were asked to pronounce: Gloucester, Scituate, Worcester, Billerica, Tyngsborough, Tewksbury and Leicester.

The Warriors did not appear to be a weapon on trivia night, but they are a formidable opponent on the court.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors will be on Wednesday at TD Garden. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.

