What Draymond Green Messaged Ex-NBA Star Minutes After Game 4 Win

The Golden State Warriors tied their NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Naturally, Draymond Green’s first move following the win was to hit the DM’s of a man who hasn’t played professional basketball since 2013.

During fubo Sports’ live watch party of Game 4, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas revealed that he had received a twitter message from Green — just three minutes following the final horn.

3 minutes after the game, Draymond DMed Gilbert Arenas about Gil's comments pic.twitter.com/mliVtHIQei — fubo Sports (@fuboSports) June 11, 2022

“I appreciate you OG,” Green wrote. “I didn’t take it as a slight, I respect it. I have to be better for sure… gotta shake it. Can’t stop now.”

It was a surprisingly earnest moment between two of the NBA’s all-time firecrackers. Green was responding to Arenas, who had said in a prior live stream that he would blame the former Defensive Player of the Year if the Warriors didn’t pull out the series victory. Arenas would go on to share his opinion with Green, who took the time postgame to share a measured response.

The NBA Finals has now become a best-of-three series, with the winner of Monday’s Game 5 arriving to the doorstep of an NBA title. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from Chase Center.