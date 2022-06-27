How Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Continues To Impress Jonnu Smith

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones continues to impress those inside the confines of Gillette Stadium.

Jones, who returned to offseason workouts after a strong rookie season, has been praised for his added leadership in addition to his on-field development. The 2021 first-rounder showed signs of growth during organized team activities and minicamp while building connections with a handful of pass catchers like Tre Nixon and Nelson Agholor. It landed Jones among the minicamp winners.

Jonnu Smith, another player who impressed during minicamp, remains among those praising Jones.

“Honestly, man, just the way he can turn it on,” Smith said while appearing on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Monday morning. “Mac is probably one of the most goofiest guys in the locker room to be honest, man, but when you step on that field, he’s just a different character.

“He has so much ability. There’s so much dog in him,” Smith continued. “Once he flips that switch, he’s just a whole different character. Some guys don’t know how to cut that on and cut that off, and he’s so young, you know what I mean? He’s poised. He’s got a little swagger to him. I’m glad he’s throwing us passes. That’s my guy.”

Jones certainly would benefit from an improved on-field connection with Smith as both enter their second campaign in New England. The high-priced tight end finished with just 294 receiving yards on 28 receptions with only one touchdown in 16 games last season.

Smith, though, is confident in a bounce-back campaign, both individually and for the Patriots, who were dealt an embarrassing season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs.