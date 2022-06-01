What Ime Udoka Told Marcus Smart Amid Celtics’ Early-Season Turmoil

NESN Logo Sign In

There were several points earlier this season when it looked like the Celtics were at risk of going off the rails. After all, Boston was three games under .500 (18-21) on Jan. 6.

But one particular occurrence stands out. It happened after the Celtics suffered a 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 1, a third straight defeat that dropped Boston’s record to 2-5.

Marcus Smart, the longest-tenured member of the Celtics, publicly called out the team’s two young stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball,” Smart said. “They don’t want to pass the ball.”

The Celtics already faced questions entering the season, having gone 36-36 in 2020-21 with Brad Stevens as head coach, and Smart’s comment therefore advanced any skepticism over whether Boston could thrive with its current core.

Attention quickly shifted to the Celtics’ new head coach, Ime Udoka, who evidently had a message for Smart that speaks to the team’s current standard of accountability.

Here’s more from The Ringer’s Jackie MacMullan in a piece published Wednesday: