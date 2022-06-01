What Is NESN 360, New England’s New Direct Streaming Sports Experience?

NESN 360 is here.
Continuing its decades-long tradition of being ahead of the curve, NESN on Wednesday became the first regional sports network to offer a direct-to-consumer digital subscription service.
Being first means lots of unknowns, however, so we’re here to help explain what it all means for you.
What is NESN 360?
NESN 360 is a first-of-its kind subscription service that provides in-market viewers with all the same streaming and on-demand content available to authenticated cable subscribers. Instead of purchasing from a provider, you purchase NESN directly from NESN.
Can I watch Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games?
Yes! Subscribers can stream NESN’s live feed, including in-progress Red Sox and Bruins games, just as they can via a cable subscription.
What other streaming programming is available?
Too much to list all of it here! All pregame and postgame shows, NESN original programming, many local college games and more are accessible right as they air.
What video-on-demand content is included?
In addition to live TV programming, NESN 360 includes Red Sox and Bruins highlights, select historical Red Sox and Bruins games, and a library of hundreds of titles, including NESN original shows. And new exclusive content is being added all the time.
What device can I use?
Subscribers can stream NESN’s live feeds and VOD library directly to their computer, iOS, Android, Apple TV or Roku device.
I already have a cable subscription. Am I missing out?
Not at all! Fans who already have NESN through a participating TV provider will be able to authenticate into the NESN 360 app to access the same experience, including streaming live Red Sox and Bruins games and all archived content.
What are people saying about NESN 360?
“NESN 360 is the latest iteration in NESN’s long history of innovation and providing fans with the best sports viewing experience. We believe the direct subscription option will build on NESN’s reach in the region, and will be an excellent complement to the existing, valuable partnerships we have with TV providers to bring NESN to all homes in New England.” — Sean McGrail, NESN President and CEO
“We are creating a full, 360-degree fan experience, combining a premium digital offering with the excitement of the venues and teams. NESN 360 is already an unparalleled offering and there is so much more to come.” — Ahmed Darwish, NESN Chief Marketing Officer