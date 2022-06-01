What Is NESN 360, New England’s New Direct Streaming Sports Experience?

NESN 360 is here.

Continuing its decades-long tradition of being ahead of the curve, NESN on Wednesday became the first regional sports network to offer a direct-to-consumer digital subscription service.

Being first means lots of unknowns, however, so we’re here to help explain what it all means for you.

What is NESN 360?

NESN 360 is a first-of-its kind subscription service that provides in-market viewers with all the same streaming and on-demand content available to authenticated cable subscribers. Instead of purchasing from a provider, you purchase NESN directly from NESN.

Can I watch Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games?

Yes! Subscribers can stream NESN’s live feed, including in-progress Red Sox and Bruins games, just as they can via a cable subscription.

What other streaming programming is available?