What Was Sun’s Win Probability In Final Minutes Vs. Mercury?

Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury appeared to be on their way to their third win of the season, until the Sun took over in the final minutes.

Connecticut were on the back-end of a back-to-back heading into Friday’s game at Footprint Center. The game was tied at 68 heading into the fourth quarter, but Phoenix went on a 13-0 run with Taurasi and Skyler Diggins-Smith leading the way.

According to ESPN’s win probability, the Sun had a 22.6% chance to win the game with 2:17 left to play. Connecticut would go on to score nine of the last 10 points in the game as part of their 23-7 run to win the game 92-88.

With 2:17 left to play, the Mercury had a 77.4% chance to win.



We went on to score 9 of the last 10 points of the game. #CTSun pic.twitter.com/DO7DEhfjuH — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 4, 2022

The Mercury’s loss gave Phoenix its worst 10-game start since 2003 (2-8), per ESPN. The win keeps the Sun in second in league standings and just one game behind the Las Vegas Aces.