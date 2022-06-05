Where Selke Trophies Rank Among Patrice Bergeron’s Career Accolades

NESN Logo Sign In

The beginning of the 2022 offseason has been used as a time of reflection when it comes to the career of Patrice Bergeron. Though no decisions have been made, it’s become well established that there are questions surrounding the Bruins’ captain’s future, and that much hasn’t changed now that he’s won his record-setting fifth Selke Trophy.

When asked to place the importance of his five Selke Trophies among his catalog of career accolades, Bergeron made it clear that he ranks team success high above all else.

“For sure, to me the team accomplishments are way ahead,” Bergeron said during his Sunday media conference. “You know, the cup, and… on the international stage, like the Olympics and the world championships and what not, those are amazing memories and something that will never be beaten as far as when you battle, you grind with your teammates.

So to me, it’s definitely an honor and an accomplishment that I really do share with my teammates. It’s special that way, because you know, you do create some bonds and friendships, and there are so many people that have helped you along the way to accomplish those things.

“You know it’s nice, but it’s hard for me to really put a number, or even rank them to be honest.”

Bergeron’s stance is understandable, as there are plenty of accomplishments to consider from his storied career. In addition to his five Selke Trophies; Bergeron won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, has six gold medals — including two Olympic Gold medals — for team Canada in international play, and has won a pair of NHL leadership awards.