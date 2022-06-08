Which MLB Managers Could Be Fired Next After Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi Axed?

NESN Logo Sign In

With Joe Maddon and Joe Girardi fired by their respective teams this week, several other MLB managers could start to feel their rear ends get sweaty as their seats get hot.

As both Maddon with the Los Angeles Angels and Girardi with the Philadelphia Phillies proved, you don’t necessarily need to be in last place for the front office to justify a change. So while the bottom of the standings is the most natural place to look for the next candidate to be fired, tepid underachievement might be just as damning.

These are the next managers who could be fired sooner rather than later.

Don Mattingly, Miami Marlins

Chalk the Marlins up there with other 2020 playoff teams such as the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Football Team that appear to be aberrations in hindsight. It felt like the only power keeping Mattingly employed through regular sub-.500 seasons was Derek Jeter, and now he’s gone. Then again, Miami ownership has a tendency toward inaction, which might help Mattingly hang on.

Tony LaRussa, Chicago White Sox

The South Siders are far from bad, but they were among the most heavily favored teams to win any division prior to the season and they’re looking up at the Minnesota Twins in the standings. They’ve managed to avoid an Angels-level losing streak, but they did suffer an eight-game skid in April and recently limped through a 1-6 stretch. The time is now for a team that won 93 games a year ago and can’t afford to waste its championship window.