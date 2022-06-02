Who (Or What) Will Be X-Factor In Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Matchup?

NESN Logo Sign In

The biggest storylines easily present themselves entering the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry leads the Western Conference champions into their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons, perhaps proving the dynasty isn’t yet over. Meanwhile, the remarkable in-season turnaround from Jayson Tatum and company now has the Celtics four wins away from the organization’s first championship in more than a decade.

The stars and storylines are easy to spot, no doubt. But perhaps the biggest difference-maker in the best-of-seven series won’t be the easiest to predict. With that in mind, we asked our NESN.com Digital team who (or what) will be the X-factor when the Celtics and Warriors take the floor with the NBA championship on the line.

Here are our “expert” picks:

Ben Watanabe: Marcus Smart

True, he has the potential to derail Boston’s offense entirely. But he’ll be the first line of defense against anything Golden State might want to run, and holding the Warriors below 110 points is vital to rendering them beatable.

George Balekji: Smart

He’s at 65-70% health, his whole right side from quad to foot to ankle is banged up, and he’s the primary Curry defender. Celtics go as far as Tatum goes, but they win if Smart shows up on defense, and plays within himself on offense.

Scott Neville: Smart

Smart shutting down Curry gives the Celtics their best chance to win the series. If Smart can limit the Warriors star on his own, head coach Ime Udoka can choose to double Klay Thompson or Jordan Poole.