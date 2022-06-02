Why Grant Williams Sees Celtics Defense Being ‘Built’ To Defend Warriors

NESN Logo Sign In

During their postseason run, the Boston Celtics defense has been challenged by going up against a myriad of talented offenses.

The Celtics have succeed at suffocating both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, putting the breaks on the one-man show that is Giannis Antetokounmpo and dealing with a red-hot Jimmy Butler.

But now, Boston’s stiffest test awaits in the NBA Finals in the form of the sharpshooting Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors, who can light things up from beyond the arc with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson leading the way, offer different obstacles for Boston’s defense to try to overcome, but Grant Williams feels the Celtics are well-suited to defend one of the more potent offenses in the league.

“They’re unlike any other team,” Williams said on Wednesday during NBA Finals media day. “We’ve been through a team of great isolation players, we’ve been through a team that has a dominant man that can play any position and guard any position, and we played a team that is the most physical and grueling.

“Versus this team, I feel like has that physical nature, but they’re a lot more able to make shots, or a lot more movement and a lot more chasing, and I feel like our team is built for that. We’re built for not only that, but also the physical nature.”

Boston’s hyper-switching defense and versatile wings should alleviate some of the stress the Warriors put on opposing defenses, as Golden State emphasizes off-ball movement and loves to frequently run Curry off of screens for open looks from 3-point range.