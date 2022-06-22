Why Isn’t Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Allowed At NFL Events? Roger Goodell Deflects

NESN Logo Sign In

If you follow along with Barstool Sports, you’re probably well aware how founder Dave Portnoy has a well-documented history with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Portnoy, a vocal New England Patriots fan and internet blogger, has been arrested while protesting “Deflategate” at the league office, has been escorted out while attending a previous Super Bowl and Barstool Sports, as told by Portnoy, has not been allowed to cover some of the sport’s biggest events like Super Bowl media day.

Goodell, while appearing on video for a hearing Wednesday regarding the Washington Commanders organization, was asked by Jim Jordan, a republican from Ohio, why Portnoy has been ban from covering NFL games and events.

“Pardon me, I couldn’t hear your question,” Goodell initially responded.

Jordan then followed up, doubling down on how Portnoy is a member of press, which prompted a deflection from Goodell.

“Congressman, I’m not familiar with that issue,” Goodell said. “I’m happy to check with my staff, but I’m not aware of that.”

Jordan, perhaps surprised by Goodell’s response, then questioned how the NFL commissioner doesn’t know anything about the topic.