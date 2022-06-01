Why Malcolm Butler Is Wearing No. 4 In Second Stint With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jonathan Jones said fellow Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler looks like “the same player” in his return to New England.

But there has been one notable change in Butler’s appearance this spring.

After wearing No. 21 throughout his NFL career — including his initial four-year stint as a Patriot from 2014 to 2017 — the 32-year-old cover man now is sporting No. 4, taking advantage of the relaxed jersey number restrictions that went into effect last season.

Why the change? According to Butler, there’s not much of a story there.

His previous number currently belongs to veteran safety Adrian Phillips, and his new one was open after the Patriots traded third-string quarterback Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders last month.

“It was what was available, and I do this for a lot of things,” Butler said after Tuesday’s OTA practice. “For the Patriots, for myself, for my family. … I made (that) up, but it’s just a number, man.”

Butler is one of several Patriots defenders rocking single digits in organized team activities. Cornerback Jalen Mills (No. 2) and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (No. 8) kept the numbers they debuted last season, and safety Jabrill Peppers adopted No. 3 when he came over from the New York Giants this offseason.