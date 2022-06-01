Why Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton No Longer Gets Challenged To Race

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton’s blazing performance at the NFL Scouting Combine changed a lot for the 22-year-old wide receiver.

Most importantly, it helped turn him into a surprise second-round draft pick for a New England Patriots team desperate to add more speed to its skill-position groups. But it also silenced Thorton’s long list of would-be challengers.

The former Baylor wide receiver said his teammates often challenged him to footraces, hoping to beat the known speedster at his own game. But after he ran an eye-popping 4.28-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, those requests quickly vanished.

“A lot of guys asked to race,” Thornton said Tuesday after the Patriots’ second open OTA practice. “But not after that 4.2.”

Thornton’s wheels are undeniable. His 40 time was one of the fastest in combine history and the speediest by any player drafted by New England during the Bill Belichick era. It’s the other aspects of his game that have faced scrutiny as he prepares for his first NFL season.

Though he boasted an elite 40, Thornton struggled in drills that measure quickness and change-of-direction, posting the worst three-cone and short shuttle times of any Patriots receiver drafted under Belichick (excluding special teamer Matthew Slater). He’s also extremely slim at 6-foot-2, 181 pounds, making him the lightest receiver Belichick has selected, and has the second-smallest hands (8 1/4 inches).

Thornton’s wrists, too, were the skinniest in this year’s draft, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. The wideout faced multiple questions about that fact during his Tuesday media availability.