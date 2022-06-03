Why Steph Curry Torched Celtics Early And How Boston Was Able To Adjust

NESN Logo Sign In

It was an inauspicious start to Game 1 of the NBA Finals for the Celtics, thanks solely to Stephen Curry.

The Warriors sharpshooter opened the championship round with a bang, making an NBA-record six 3-pointers as part of a 21-point performance in the opening frame. Boston ultimately withstood the early haymaker from Curry and Golden State before roaring back and stealing Game 1 behind a historic fourth-quarter performance of their own.

And despite the 21 first-quarter points, Curry ended the night with “only” 34, as Boston got its act together on the defensive end.

So, how did Curry get so many good looks, and how did Boston adjust? The Celtics’ early issues were in part due to a decision to deploy drop coverage on high screens. Far too often in the first quarter, Boston’s defense was passive on those screens, as they seemingly failed to execute on each. Even when they tried to fight through screens, the screener’s defender often dropped down underneath the 3-point line, which allowed Curry way too many open looks from deep.

And then sometimes, they just flat-out lost Curry, which is inexcusable given, well, everything.

Steph Curry erupted for 21 (7/11 FGM in Q1) points in the first quarter of Game 1 on his way to a game-high 34 points.@StephenCurry30: 34 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/d85Sc29PhM — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2022

Even in that video, Curry’s first 3-point attempt — a miss — you can see the Celtics’ apparent early strategy. Marcus Smart picked up his defense on Curry 8 feet beyond the 3-point line, which is where Andrew Wiggins set the screen. Wiggins’ defender, Robert Williams, dropped down below the 3-point line which left Curry a wide-open 3-pointer from the top of the arc. He missed the shot before ultimately getting another look that he buried after Golden State secured the offensive rebound.