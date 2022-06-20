Will Zalatoris Reacts To Heartbreaking Runner-Up Finish At U.S. Open

Zalatoris finished one stroke back of Hideki Matsuyama in the 2021 Masters and took Justin Thomas to a playoff in the 2022 PGA Championship before the overtime defeat. On Sunday, he finished in a tie for second with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Both carded a 5-under par 275, one stroke back of Fitzpatrick at 6-under 274.

Zalatoris held a two-stroke lead over Fitzpatrick after the par-3 11th hole. Zalatoris converted on a birdie putt while Fitzpatrick three-putted to card a bogie. It was one of the five birdies for Zalatoris, including a frontside stretch with birdies on the par-3 6th, par-4 7th and par-4 9th. His birdie on the 11th put him at 6-under on the tournament before bogies on the par-4 12th and par-4 15th.

Fitzpatrick converted a pair of crucial birdie putts on the backside, but it was his approach shot on the 18th that helped him fend off Zalatoris.

“Matt’s shot on 18 is going to be shown probably for the rest of U.S. Open history because that — I walked by it, and I thought that going for it was going to be ballsy, but the fact that he pulled it off and even had a birdie look was just incredible,” Zalatoris said of Fitzpatrick. “So hat’s off to him. He played great all week obviously and gave a solid round today.”

Zalatoris, though, knows it’s up to him to keep battling. He’ll have another chance to win his first when heading to the Old Course at St. Andrews for the Open Championship in June.

“I guess I’ve got to just keep doing what I’m doing,” Zalatoris said. “It’s just little things. It’s not the same thing at every single (major). We’re talking inches. It’s not like I finished runner-up by four or five a few times. It’s been one for all three.

“I’ve got to keep knocking on the door because eventually — like I said earlier, the comfort level is there,” he added. “I’m not afraid to be in the lead. I’ve got nothing to lose out here. So let’s just keep doing what we’re doing and eventually we’re going to get one.”