WNBA All-Star Game Selection Snubs: Four Players That Should Have Been Chosen

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game is set as the list of 12 reserves was announced Tuesday to complete the list of 22, but a few key players were not selected. The All-Star Game starters are decided by cumulative votes from the fans (50%), media (25%) as well as WNBA players (25%). The reserves are chosen by WNBA head coaches.

But, as is the case with many All-Star Games, there were snubs. Here are four players we thought were deserving of a spot.

Kelsey Mitchell

Eleven of the 12 WNBA teams have an All-Star Game participant save for the last-place Indiana Fever. Mitchell, a guard for the Fever, arguably should have been selected as at least a reserve. She has been putting up big numbers this season, averaging 19.2 points per game, good for fourth across the W. She trails behind Arike Ogunbowale (19.3), Kelsey Plum (20.5) and Breanna Stewart (21.5), all of whom were named All-Stars. Mitchell is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc and is averaging 4.1 assists per game, as well.

Chelsea Gray

The Las Vegas Aces guard sits in fifth across the league in assists per game with 6.1. The Aces are first in the WNBA Western Conference at 14-5, and have have four All-Stars already in A’ja Wilson, Plum, Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby. It’s disappointing that Gray was left out of the All-Star selection considering how well the Aces and their starters have been playing. In her seven-year career, she was selected as an All-Star four times (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021).

Elena Delle Donne

Delle Donne’s limited availability could be to blame for her not being selected. Having played in just 14 of the Washington Mystics’ 22 games, (11-of-19 before the voting ended), just shy of 64% of the contests, is significant. Kahleah Copper and Sylvia Fowles were selected as All-Stars and have participated in 14 and 15 games respectively, so this logic may be faulty. When Delle Donne is on the court, she makes a big impact. In her eighth year in the league, the Mystics veteran is averaging 15.3 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Allisha Gray

Gray is having the best season of her six-year career. The Dallas Wings guard is averaging 14.5 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game and is shooting 43% from three-point land. She put up a season-high 24 points against the star-studded Aces on June 5 during a game the Wings came up just short in an 84-78 loss. Gray has been a very consistent player on both sides of the court over the course of her career. Although being 2017 WNBA Rookie of the Year, she never has been a WNBA All-Star, and this should have been the year that changed.