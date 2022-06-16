WNBA’s Sue Bird Announces Intention To Retire Following 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird announced on Twitter her intention to retire from the WNBA following the 2022 season on Thursday. She has played in the W for 21 years and is currently in her 19th and now final season, all with the Seattle Storm.

The post by Bird seen below reads, “I’ve decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first #TheFinalYear.”

Her post also includes a current picture of herself and one from when she was a child playing basketball.

Bird attended the University of Connecticut from 1998-2002 and was a guard for the Huskies’ women’s basketball squad. Throughout her time at UConn, she earned two National Championship titles in 2000 and 2002. Bird was UConn’s first-ever No. 1 draft pick where she was drafted by Seattle, spending the entirety of her career there, which is quite an accomplishment and goes to show so much about the Storm franchise.

She also earned an unprecedented five gold medals as a part of the United States Women’s National Basketball team.

Throughout her lengthy career in the “Rain City,” Bird has earned a series of accolades. She stands as the WNBA’s all-time assist’s leader. She also has had the longest career of anyone to ever play in the W.