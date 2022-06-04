Xander Bogaerts ‘Very Blessed’ After Breaking Red Sox Record

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts stands alone as games played at shortstop for the Red Sox, something he didn’t expect when he debuted with Boston in 2013.

Bogaerts broke Everett Scott’s record that was held since 1921.

The three-time All-Star had a home run in the Red Sox’s 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night, but had Bobby Dalbec to thank for making a game-changing pick at first base on a throw from Bogaerts.

After the game, Bogaerts said he is “very blessed” to be the sole leader of games played at short for the Red Sox.

“On a personal level, it’s crazy,” Bogaerts told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’m very blessed to be in that conversation. I never would have imagined or expected any of that when I made my debut or even when I signed here. It’s been a long road but a lot of happy moments for sure.”

Another milestone awaits Bogaerts on Saturday when he makes his 1,082nd start at shortstop, passing Scott once again. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 3 p.m. on NESN.