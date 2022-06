NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees are a different team this year.

New York defeated the Minnesota Twins on Thursday 10-7 after storming back from a 7-3 deficit.

Gerrit Cole had one of his worst starts of the season, pitching 2 1/3 innings while allowing seven runs.

For more on the Yankees’ win, check out the “Red Sox Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.