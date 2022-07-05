Five Pitchers David Ortiz Dominated (And Five He Didn’t) In Hall Of Fame Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz tortured Major League Baseball pitchers for 20 seasons.

There were a few notable arms Big Papi had special results against in his illustrious career. With his Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Sunday, it’s a good time to look back at some of the best — and worst — performances he posted against individual pitchers, per Rotowire.

Roy Halladay, .280/.340/.527

Ortiz stepped up to the plate to face Halladay 93 times, the most of any pitcher in his career. The hulking slugger got the better of the fellow Hall of Famer quite often. Ortiz had more hits (23), home runs (six) and RBIs (23) off of Halladay than any other pitcher.

Max Scherzer, .429/.520/.952

Scherzer is arguably the best pitcher of his generation, but was never able to use his fiery attitude to phase Big Papi. In 21 at-bats, Ortiz recorded nine hits with a pair of doubles and three home runs. He finished his career with a 1.472 OPS against the three-time Cy Young winner.

Feliz Hernandez, .410/.490/.615

King Felix was one of the scariest pitchers to oppose him during his peak, but Ortiz was not intimidated. Based on the numbers, it was the other way around. Big Papi recorded 16 hits in 39 at-bats against Hernandez with two doubles and two tanks. The extra-base hits aren’t astounding, but the Red Sox slugger was able to get on base with ease against Hernandez.

Chris Archer, .375/.432/.775

Ortiz and Archer had a storied rivalry throughout their many American League East matchups. Their issues began when Ortiz launched one of his four career home runs against Archer, and the second-year pitcher took offense to Big Papi’s gaze at the bomb and slow trot around the bases.

Archer did more talking off the field, while Ortiz retaliated on the diamond. The slugger recorded 15 hits, four doubles and 19 RBIs on his way to a 1.207 OPS against the former ace of the Tampa Bay Rays.