76ers Plan To Take Page Out Of 2008 Celtics Championship Team’s Book

76ers head coach Doc Rivers will hope old traditions can help Philadelphia win a championship.

James Harden’s opt out on June 30 created some speculation on whether the 76ers would be shaking things up, but the former NBA MVP has agreed to take less money in his next contract, or in his words, take “whatever’s left over,” in hopes the team could use it to acquire more players to round out its roster. The 76ers signed P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and De’Anthony Melton to add to their bench depth.

ESPN’s Marc Spears gave details as to Philadelphia’s offseason plans on NBA Today on Tuesday.

“Harden’s actually been working out with Sam Cassell,” Spears said. “I don’t know if you say those recent pictures of him. He looks like he’s in great shape. Tyrese Maxey is working out with Doc’s son, Spencer Rivers, and (Kendrick Perkins), you’ll remember this: When the Celtics went to training camp in Italy in 2008, when you guys won, and also, the next year, you guys went to Rhode Island.

“The Sixers are gonna do it for the first time. They’re going to go to Charleston, South Carolina to get away from family, to just concentrate on basketball and each other as a team, get their comradery. Along with basketball, Doc wants them to learn some American history. They’re probably going to go to a slave museum and learn about the Gullah culture in South Carolina.”

The team chemistry built for the 2008 Boston Celtics team went a long way and paid dividends with an NBA championship. Rivers appears to hope for similar results in the 2022-23 season with the 76ers.