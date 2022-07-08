Eight Facts You May Have Forgotten About David Ortiz’s Hall Of Fame Career

NESN Logo Sign In

As David Ortiz’s enshrinement to the Baseball Hall of Fame grows closer, the recognition of his accomplishments has become more apparent.

On July 24 you will hear plenty of facts about his legendary career. Most of them will be of the basic variety; he hit 541 home runs, he finished his career with 2,472 hits and 1,768 RBIs, he batted .688 in the 2013 World Series, etc. But some of the best facts are the ones that get overlooked.

So why don’t we take a look at the lesser known stuff? Here are eight unique facts about Big Papi’s career that you may have forgotten about:

1. Ortiz signed his first pro contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Most everyone knows that David Ortiz first reached the big leagues as a member of the Minnesota Twins, but the first team to sign Ortiz to a pro contract was the Seattle Mariners. Ortiz signed on Nov. 28, 1992, just 10 days after his 17th birthday.

2. He was originally known as David Arias.

Looking back it seems crazy that we could have called him anything but David Ortiz, but that contract he signed with the Mariners read “David Arias.” Ortiz chose to be known by his mother’s maiden name for the first six years of his baseball career, before finally catching on as David Ortiz when he was traded to the Twins.

3. He once beat Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. in a Home Run Derby — as a minor leaguer.

Ok, so you probably have heard this one, but it’s too good to pass up. Back in 1996, the Mariners set up an exhibition game against their Single-A affiliate Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The game got rained out, forcing them to adjust to a home run derby. Griffey couldn’t hit a ball out, Rodriguez coasted to a few dingers and Ortiz turned it on — winning the whole thing.

4. Ortiz was the “player to be named later” in Seattle’s trade for Dave Hollins.

Exactly one month after that home run derby win, Ortiz was traded to the Twins. Seattle had acquired third baseman Dave Hollins to help sure up their defense in a race for the pennant — which they would eventually lose out on, failing to make the playoffs. Hollins left the Mariners that offseason and Ortiz eventually… well, you know.