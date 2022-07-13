A.J. Greer Posts Touching Reaction To Signing Contract With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins announced multiple signings on the first day of NHL free agency, and one addition has a local connection.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney announced the team made five signings Wednesday, including Vinni Lettieri, who signed a two-way contract.

A.J. Greer was also one of those five additions. The forward signed a two-year, one-way contract that carries an NHL cap hit of $762,500. The 25-year-old was born in Joliette, Quebec, but he noted on Instagram his local connections.

“BOSTON, I’m back,” Greer wrote Tuesday. “From the Jr. Bruins to playing for Boston University, where I am currently completing my degree, this city has been such a special place for my family and I. Being part of the Boston Bruins is a dream come true and a full-circle moment. Thank you to everyone who has pushed me to become the player and person I am today. LFG!”

Greer has appeared in 47 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and the New Jersey Devils, totaling two goals and six assists for eight points. The former 39th pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft skated in nine games for the Devils in the 2021-22 season.

He marks the second Bruin to have come from New Jersey as the Bruins traded for Pavel Zacha in exchange for Erik Haula.