Aaron Judge Reacts To Yankees Acquiring ‘Impressive’ Andrew Benintendi

The rich became richer Wednesday night, as the Yankees now boast not one, not two, but three All-Star outfielders.

Almost immediately after the New York Mets completed a two-game Subway Series sweep at Citi Field, news broke that the Bronx Bombers acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Royals. The Yankees reportedly are sending three prospects to Kansas City in exchange for the seventh overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft.

Benintendi soon will play alongside Aaron Judge, the current odds-on favorite to win the American League MVP Award. Judge after Wednesday night’s game weighed in on Benintendi ditching Royals blue for pinstripes.

“He’s a really good player,” Judge told reporters, per ESPN. “I had a chance to play against him for quite a few years when he was playing over in Boston, and I’ve seen him do a lot of impressive things. … He’ll be definitely a big piece of what we got going on here.”

Judge added: “I think adding a guy like that would definitely give us a little bump up, that’s for sure. And I think he’s gonna fit right in.”

Red Sox fans will have their first in-person look at Benintendi in a Yankees uniform Aug. 12, when the longtime AL East rivals kick off a three-game set at Fenway Park.