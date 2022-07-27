Aaron Rodgers Trolls Davante Adams When Discussing WR Change

NESN Logo Sign In

Davante Adams’ evaluation of his new quarterback Derek Carr was certainly a stretch.

Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason from the Green Bay Packers, recently said the transition of catching passes from Aaron Rodgers to now Carr was like going from “Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer.”

Well, that news seemed to get back to Rodgers, who had some fun with it at Adams’ expense on Wednesday when discussing Allen Lazard jumping into the Packers’ No. 1 wide receiver role vacated by Adams.

“It’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer,” Rodgers told reporters, per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “From Davante to Allen, it’s going to be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.”

Like Carr, Lazard is nowhere close at the moment of ending up in the Hall of Fame. Last year, the wideout, who is heading into his fifth NFL season, totaled 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns.

It was good for Rodgers to be able to joke about Adams’ comments as the Packers conduct their first practice of training camp, which is usually filled with players talking about how great of shape they are in and how this is just the first step in a season-long process.

This also wasn’t the first joke Rodgers has been a part of at the beginning of training camp, as many poked fun of his look when he arrived at the Packers facility on Tuesday.