AEW President Tony Khan Praises Bill Belichick As ‘Father Figure’

Bill Belichick has been an inspirational figure to many, even those in opposing NFL organizations.

After the end of Wednesday night Dynamite and while the ring crew was getting ready to tape Rampage, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan — son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan — came out to the stage ramp to address the DCU Center crowd at Worcester, Mass.

Tony Khan, like any good pro wrestling promoter, hyped up the crowd and made a joke saying he forgives the New England Patriots for beating the Jaguars in the 2018 AFC Championship game. That wasn’t the only Patriots mention Khan gave.

“I have to say, some of my best friends in the National Football League are the people in the New England Patriots organization,” Khan told the crowd. “They’ve done nothing but support me in my personal life. … Other than my own father, the only person I would say has been a mentor, an idol and a father figure to me is Bill Belichick. And let me tell you who’s a big fan of AEW: The Kraft family.”

Khan assured the Mass. crowd AEW would continue to run in the Boston area, previously mentioning the second ever AEW show was in Boston.