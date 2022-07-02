A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart Draft Rosters For WNBA All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart drafted and finalized their rosters for their WNBA All-Star game, and the trio of Connecticut Sun All-Stars will get their chance to go against each other at Wintrust Arena.

Wilson and Stewart are co-captains of their teams along with Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird, respectively — Fowles and Bird will be retiring at the end of the season. Interestingly, Bird and Wilson were originally co-captains, and Fowles and Stewart were co-captains. But after the completion of the draft, Wilson and Stewart agreed to trade co-captains.

The draft was held live on ESPN, and Wilson earned the No. 1 pick after receiving the most fan votes. With the first pick, the Las Vegas Aces star chose Candance Parker of the defending champion Chicago Sky. With the second pick, Stewart chose Wilson’s Aces teammate Jackie Young. Wilson, however, would end up drafting her other All-Star teammates: Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby.

Stewart also drafted her Seattle Storm teammate Jewell Loyd, who was among the pool of reserve All-Stars, thus keeping the trio of Storm All-Stars together.

The Sun had three players named All-Stars. Jonquel Jones was named a starter, and Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones were named reserves. Jonquel and Thomas were drafted to Team Stewart, while Brionna was drafted to Team Wilson. This unfortunately means Connecticut fans won’t get to see the trio on the same team, but Sun fans will get to see Jonquel and Thomas compete against Brionna and vice versa.

The full WNBA All-Star roster is as follows:

Team Wilson

Starters

Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces)

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Candace Parker (Chicago Sky)

A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)



Reserves

Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics)

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky)

Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces)

Natasha Howard (New York Liberty)

Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun)