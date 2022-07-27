Alex Cora Addressed Xander Bogaerts’ Play At Home Vs. Guardians

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, now sitting last in the American League East division.

In the game’s third inning, with the Red Sox trailing 5-2, shortstop Xander Bogaerts took a chance on a flyout to shallow right field. Boston catcher Kevin Plawecki hit the shallow fly to Guardians outfielder Nolan Jones who nailed Bogaerts at the plate on a close play at home.

The Red Sox followed up by challenging the call, unfortunately coming short with an unsuccessful review.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to reporters after the game, addressing the play.

“You can’t question him. He’s one of our best baserunners and his instincts are that good… he was out by inches but he saw what happened out there,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We were one swing away from tying the game. The guy made a great throw… they just made a great tag and just got Bogey… all-around great baseball play. The runner sees him flat-footed, he makes a great throw and the catcher makes a great tag.”

Bogaerts proceeded to finish the game going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Unfortunately, his efforts at the plate weren’t enough as the Red Sox evidently dropped their 49th game of the season — sitting .500 on the season.

The Red Sox and Guardians will play their third of four on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park, and you can catch the game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.