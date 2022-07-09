Alex Cora Confirms Kutter Crawford Will Start For Red Sox vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox now know their starter for Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Boston manager Alex Cora confirmed Kutter Crawford will get the nod for the Red Sox at Fenway Park, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Crawford’s last start was against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 4. The Red Sox earned the win thanks to Crawford’s eight strikeouts through 5 1/3 innings, as the right-hander earned a standing ovation from the Fenway faithful.

The 26-year-old will hope to break Boston’s four-game losing streak and help give the Red Sox a chance to split the series against the Yankees.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be on FOX.