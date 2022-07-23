Alyssa Thomas Reflects On First-Ever Triple-Double In CT Sun History

NESN Logo Sign In

Alyssa Thomas made Connecticut Sun franchise history Friday, recording their first triple-double against the Minnesota Lynx. She finished the history-making night with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

HISTORY MADE! @athomas_25 records her first career triple-double, and the first in FRANCHISE HISTORY! #CTSun pic.twitter.com/jU5Dvdvevs — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 23, 2022

Thomas discussed whether or not she was aware of approaching the triple-double as the game drew to an end.

“They told me I needed three more rebounds, and I started trying to go after it and get it. Then they told me they needed to pull me,” Thomas said, as seen on NESN+ postgame coverage. “After pushing that hard, I was like, ‘Nah, I gotta get this one tonight, so I’m gonna stay in here and try to get it.'”

Thomas was just one rebound away for the last few minutes of the game, which felt like an eternity for her trying to bring down the much-needed board.

“Everything was going in for them. Every time I thought I was gonna get that last one it rolled in,” Thomas said. “We were trying on the offensive and defensive end. My teammates were all on board and allowed me to get those last couple rebounds.”

The nine-year veteran also reflected on recovering from her torn achilles injury and getting back to the level she is currently at.