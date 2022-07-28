Analyst Claims Nets Should Demand More From Celtics For Kevin Durant

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics found themselves in the center of the NBA rumor mill when reports surrounding a Jaylen Brown trade offer surfaced. However, one Fox Sports Analyst believes that Brooklyn shouldn’t sell themselves short in any trade with Boston.

Like many others in the sports media realm who have inserted their two cents on the Celtics-Durant reports, Chris Broussard offered his take on the matter.

Broussard spoke on Fox Sports’ “First Things First” on Thursday during a discussion on whether or not Durant will start the season in a Nets uniform. Broussard then introduced his own trade proposal that he believes Brooklyn should demand in order to deal Durant to Boston.

“This Boston thing, if they want to give up Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and if I’m the Nets, I’m demanding Robert Williams III as well, and three first-round picks,” Broussard said. “If they want to give up some type of deal like that, then maybe it happens.”

Broussard added: “The likeliest scenario… is that he is back with Brooklyn because there just aren’t the deals out there worth a superstar like Kevin Durant, who’s got four years left on his deal. Who?s not going to sit out. So yeah, I think he starts the season in Brooklyn.”

Considering this deal would see the Celtics sacrifice various key members of their core, the proposal is unrealistic — to say the least. Draft selections aside, Brad Stevens and the Celtics are well aware of the value in Williams’ interior presence and Smart’s defensive instincts.

On the other hand, Broussard does bring up a strong point, acknowledging Durant’s four years remaining on his current contract with the Nets — giving Brooklyn plenty of time to seek the trade package they deem suitable.