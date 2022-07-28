Andrew Benintendi Already Leads Yankees In These Offensive Categories

NESN Logo Sign In

Andrew Benintendi hasn’t even put on a Yankees uniform yet and he’s already jumped to the top of the team leaderboard in some offensive categories.

New York traded for the outfielder Wednesday night after the New York Mets took the two-game Subway Series at Citi Field. The Yankees sent three prospects to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Benintendi.

The seventh overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft was having success as a member of the Royals this season and he certainly will provide a boost to the Yankees who, even after going 4-6 in their last 10 games, sit atop the American League standings entering Thursday.

While Aaron Judge leads the team in home runs, Benintendi will lead the Yankees in hits (111), batting average (.320) and OBP (.387), according to Fangraphs.

It’s also worth noting that, while not an offensive category, Benintendi also leads New York with a 7.1 UZR. It’s safe to say the rich got richer and Benintendi will add some offensive pop to the Yankees.

He won’t have to wait long to face both of his former teams. The Yankees and Royals kick off a four-game series in the Bronx on Thursday and New York will travel to Fenway Park for a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox beginning Aug. 12.