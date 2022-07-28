Andrew Benintendi Remains Unvaccinated; ‘Open-Minded’ To Getting It

NESN Logo Sign In

When Andrew Benintendi was traded to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, reports indicated he intended to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But it sounds like he has no immediate plans to get it.

Benintendi met with reporters Thursday prior to the Yankees’ game against his former Kansas City Royals team at Yankee Stadium. He was asked about his vaccination status given the reports that surfaced and the fact New York travels to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays in September.

“Andrew Benintendi said that he remains unvaccinated and did not discuss getting the shot as a condition of this trade,” Yankees reporters Bryan Hoch tweeted. “He said that he is “open minded” about getting it, though.”

The Yankees sit atop the American League East division and are 11 1/2 games ahead of the Blue Jays. The series in September could be crucial when it comes to the postseason, and New York certainly would benefit from having Benintendi — who already leads the Yankees in three offensive categories — in the lineup.

For now, Benintendi and the Bronx Bombers are focused on getting back in the win column Thursday night against the Royals.